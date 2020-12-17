The "European Hospital Register Inpatient Information/Specialities Equipment/Surgery Statistics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Detailed hospital-level inpatient statistics in 4 major European countries: Germany, France, Spain, The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

4,887 Acute hospitals

Up to 183 different inpatient diagnoses

Unrestricted access

No download limits

a. Accurate

Updated continuously

The on-line database always has the latest information

b. Cost Effective

Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports

c. Easy-to-use

Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

Find all the hospitals in France that treat breast cancer

Create a complete list, including the number of cases per year

Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps. In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report

Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.

European Hospital Register Surgery Statistics

Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:

Germany

France

Spain

The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

3,823 Surgical hospitals

Up to 780 different surgical procedures

Unrestricted access

No download limits

a. Accurate

Updated continuously

The on-line database always has the latest information.

b. Cost Effective

Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.

c. Easy-to-use

Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements

Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year

Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps

In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report.

Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.

European Hospital Register Specialities Equipment Comprehensive on-line hospital database

Europe 19,000+ hospitals in 23 countries In the 23 countries:

Total Healthcare Expenditure: ?1,028,683,000 million

Total Population: 390,194,000

An annual licence to the European Hospital Register gives:

A continuously updated database

Unrestricted access

Unlimited data downloads Extensive

130 different criteria including 116 medical specialities

Accurate Updated continuously The on-line database always has the latest information.

Cost Effective Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports and ASCII files

Find all the hospitals in Switzerland and Austria with ophthalmic surgery and create a mailing list

Identify all the public psychiatric hospitals in Germany and categorize them by size

Discover how many hospitals in the United Kingdom use alternative medicine and create a telephone list

Ascertain all the hospitals with dermatology wards in Italy and export the contact data to Excel

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6set8f

