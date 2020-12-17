The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet - 30 November 2020
PR Newswire
London, December 17
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
17 December 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
