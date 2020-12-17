UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8114 GG00BXDZMK63 31st October 2020

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited October 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2020 month end at 81.14 pence per share.

The decrease of 2.41 pence per share was primarily driven by the regular and additional dividend payments made during the month which amounted to 2.625 pence per share.

The income generated by the Company's underlying investments, as well as the pull to par from the Oat Hill transaction, contributed to what would have been a 0.25 pence per share increase in NAV without the dividend payments, but some one-off costs incurred during October suppressed this to 0.22 pence per share.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations and more details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

