Den 9 december 2020 offentliggjorde Trention Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") att B.O. Intressenter AB, så som innehavare av ca 90,1 procent av aktierna i Bolaget, påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier och att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Trention Aktiebolag (TRENT, ISIN-kod SE0008348767, orderboks-ID 2282) ska ges observationsstatus. On December 9, 2020, Trention Aktiebolag (the "Company") disclosed that B.O. Intressenter AB, as holder of approx. 90.1 percent of the shares in the Company, had initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and that the Company had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Trention Aktiebolag (TRENT, ISIN code SE0008348767, order book ID 2282) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB