CORT Destination Services Receives Recognition at 2020 Graebel Partner Alliance Excellence Awards

CORT Business Services recognized for its strong performance as part of the Graebel Partner Alliance

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / CORT Destination Services, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, recently received recognition from Graebel for its outstanding performance in the Graebel Partner Alliance. CORT accepted the award at the Graebel Partner Alliance 2020 Digital Conference, held virtually from October 19-20, 2020.

"To be honored in the Destination Services category by Graebel means a great deal to the entire CORT family," said Jeff Rowe, Executive Vice President of Residential Sales at CORT. "Our team has worked tirelessly to represent the Graebel organization in a way that would make both Graebel and their clients proud of the exceptional care their employees receive. Our relationship with Graebel has never been more strategic than it is today, and everyone at CORT is appreciative that Graebel has recognized our quality of work and partnership."

CORT received this award in the category of 'Relocation Transferee Quality' for the Americas based on high scores reported by Graebel transferees in 2020.

CORT Destination Services supports thousands of individuals and families through the challenges inherent in relocating for work. Together with its partners, CORT Destination Services help assignees discover great neighborhoods, find the right home, choose the best school, and get settled into their new community with less stress and more confidence.

To learn more about CORT Destination Services, visit https://www.cortdestinationservices.com/.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Graebel Companies, Inc.

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has evolved, innovated and grown to deliver excellent service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on its duty of care. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here's to the world ahead®

