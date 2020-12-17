DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
- Revenue potential of between €15 and €25 million per year in the LIVE segment
- Porsche Experience to be operated by SPORTTOTAL for the eighth year in a row
Cologne, December 17, 2020. The Porsche Experience is to be operated by SPORTTOTAL in the future as well: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH, a wholly owned sub-subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, have today extended their cooperation until the end of 2022. SPORTTOTAL has thus secured the Group's largest individual contract for another two years. Depending on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic going forward, SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH anticipates that it will be able to realise annual revenues of between €15 and €25 million. 2021 will mark the eighth year of the ongoing and successful cooperation with Porsche AG and the ninth since the beginning of the partnership. As before, SPORTTOTAL EVENT will be responsible for all ICE EXPERIENCE, TRACK EXPERIENCE, ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE and TRAVEL EXPERIENCE events.
