James Cammilleri Set to Travel to Haiti to Fight Hunger and Feed Hope

As the Founder of Elevating Christian Ministries, James Cammilleri is helping to build communities through education, leadership, and sustainable support.

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / In his continued efforts to help empower the locals of Haiti, the Founder of Elevating Christian Ministries, James Cammilleri, is proud to announce an upcoming expedition to the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Here, he will meet with government and private sector leaders to discuss the ministry's next steps in the region. His ongoing efforts to support local businesses through leadership programs have helped the area progress significantly.

The trip is set to leave on January 14th, 2021 and will be a three-day event.

"I am forever grateful for the opportunity to help communities in need," states Founder James Cammilleri. "I believe that this trip will serve as a means to foster positive change and fuel our ongoing efforts in the area."

Since 2016, Cammilleri and his wife Sarah, have been supporting local Haitians through business development programs. Their team works directly with locals to provide the knowledge and resources for long-term growth. As an author and spiritual advocate, Cammilleri also works to empower local churches and pastors.

For more information on how the ministry is empowering communities, or to donate directly to the cause, visit either the Elevating Christian Ministries website, or James' personal website.

About Elevating Christian Ministries

James Cammilleri founded Elevating Christian Ministries after a 2015 trip to Haiti. Recognizing the need for extensive communal support, Cammilleri and his wife Sarah established the bread program - an initiative put in place to grow local businesses while providing valuable food resources. Through the implementation of leadership initiatives, the program employs hundreds of locals to help make and distribute bread. Alongside the creation of full-time work, the program also feeds over 30,000 children.

