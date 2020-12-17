Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020
Gewaltiges Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer! Megatransaktion in trockenen Tüchern…
17.12.2020 | 17:58
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 17

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Issue of Ordinary Shares

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that it has today issued 15,000 of its ordinary shares of 25p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares were issued at a price of 641 pence per Ordinary Share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of the Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 37,528,238 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company.

This figure (37,528,238) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary		01392 477 500
© 2020 PR Newswire
