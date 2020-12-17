Delays to product approvals and a protest by a competitor have led to the anticipated incremental revenue in FY21 from body armour contracts signed in FY20 being deferred to FY22. As a result, our FY21 revenue estimates are reduced by $50m, dropping through to a reduction in FY21 EPS of 19%. We expect the contracts to deliver as previously expected in FY22. The rest of Avon Rubber continues to trade as anticipated and has experienced good order intake during Q121. FY22 is currently unchanged and Avon continues to grow strongly as it executes its growth strategy.

