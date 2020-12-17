DWCC Ltd. is proud to announce the appointment of Derek Brown to lead its new Revenue as a Service offering. The problems faced by many new entrants and early stage startups to the EMEA market is the need to invest heavily in people and supporting infrastructure before seeing any tangible return. DWCC Revenue as a Service (RaaS) accelerates market entry and rapid sales growth with a "pay as you go model", providing rapid payback while investing in internal sales capacity or developing channels in parallel.

Prior to joining DWCC Derek held sales leadership positions in Manugistics, Oracle, Vovi and most recently Vice President EMEA for Zenoss Inc, a leading provider of Cloud based full stack AIOP's based infrastructure monitoring software.

Craig Hooper, CEO, said "It is tremendous that Derek has joined us, his experiences in sales coaching, leadership and closing are second to none. Derek will accelerate the development of our sales talent and our customers' initial entry into complex markets, maximising the pipeline we already generate and supporting the enablement of in house sales teams and channels."

Derek Brown added "I have known Craig for over 25 years and watched the growth of DWCC with great interest. As a customer I was able to experience at first hand the very high levels of professionalism, customer support and success. When the opportunity came along to join Craig and his team I did not hesitate to say yes."

About DWCC:

Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology companies through their international expansion, all the way from Seed Series A through to acquisition or IPO and beyond.

With customers ranging from early-stage startups such as Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like ForeScout, Atlassian, Palo Alto and Thales; DWCC's sales enablement services have helped over 150 companies to position and localise their complex solutions in the enterprise market, create awareness within target accounts and accelerate international customer acquisition and revenues.

