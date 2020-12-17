NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) due to a reverse split. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 137/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833588