Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announces the appointment, effective January 1, 2021, of Alberto Bedoya as Executive Vice President, Commodities, Industry Facilities (CIF) Division in Latin America and Member of the Group Executive Committee.

Alberto Bedoya is based in Lima, Peru, reporting to Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, commented:

"I am delighted that Alberto Bedoya is joining the Executive Committee of Bureau Veritas. Having been at BV for 22 years, Alberto has an in-depth knowledge of operations as well as the commercial environment of our company in Latin America. The region is today amongst the company's best performers in terms of organic growth. I want to thank Eduardo Camargo, EVP Development and Transformation, for his decisive mentoring of Alberto in the past 18 months, notably in sharing his perfect understanding of Latin America's strategic challenges. I warmly welcome Alberto into the Executive Committee team."

Alberto Bedoya joined Bureau Veritas Peru in 1998 as a Commercial manager in the Certification business. In 2004, he became Country Chief Executive for Peru before assuming the role in 2016 of Senior Vice President of North Latin America, based in Colombia. In 2019, he returned to Peru, where he was promoted EVP Latin America, reporting to Eduardo Camargo.

Alberto Bedoya graduated as a Commercial Engineer from Gabriela Mistral University (Chile) in 1997, and from INSEAD and Wharton's Executive Management Courses in 2002 and 2017 respectively.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

