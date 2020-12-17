Agruss Law Firm Launches Arbitration Practice

Avoiding court can save time and money for consumers while getting results

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Fighting unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices by companies can be time consuming, especially if the matter ends up in court. These types of practices by companies offering financial services and products are against the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. However, in an effort to put people first, Agruss Law Firm has introduced an alternative for clients to avoid the court process while still getting a fair outcome - arbitration.

Its newly-launched arbitration practice means negotiating for a settlement behind closed doors away from the open court. Filing for arbitration can be done in any given state, as a law license isn't required for each when following this approach.

The cost of filing with Agruss Law Firm is affordable and the firm strives to make the process as stress-free as possible for clients while giving them a more even playing field against large companies.

Michael Agruss of Agruss Law Firm says arbitration is an effective strategy, giving everyday consumers power to push back against larger corporations.

Meanwhile, Agruss Law Firm has also launched its free Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAPP) resource on its website that details how these laws are applied in each state and any possible recourse than can be taken against a company.

For more information, please visit https://www.agrusslawfirm.com/.

About Agruss Law Firm

Agruss Law Firm was founded in March 2012. In the last eight years, they have quickly grown to include four lawyers, a paralegal, and a legal assistant. They are an entirely paperless operation, instead using digital case management software. The firm handles everything from consumer rights to personal injury cases, including auto accidents, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and helping consumers with debt collection harassment, credit report issues, and robocalls.

