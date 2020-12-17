TaxBandits Offers Form 1099-G E-file Solutions For Government Entities

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Government entities at the federal, state, and local levels may be required to file the Form 1099-G with the IRS and distribute copies to their recipients of certain types of payments. These payments most commonly include unemployment compensation, state or local income tax refunds and credits, RTAA payments, taxable grants, and agricultural payments.

Filing and distribution of the Form 1099-G are incredibly tedious for government entities that are responsible for hundreds if not thousands of these forms. In response, TaxBandits has created a comprehensive method for e-filing and distributing the Form 1099-G. Given that the deadline to furnish copies is February 1, 2021, and the deadline to e-file is March 31, 2021, this doesn't give government entities much time to prepare in the new year.

Government entities can utilize the TaxBandits application for e-filing this form. The streamlined filing method allows filers to complete the Form 1099-G more efficiently, built-in audits validate the data entered against the IRS Business Rules to further ensure accuracy. Once the forms are completed, filers can easily file with the IRS and respective states.

TaxBandits even offers API integrations that seamlessly blend the ease of TaxBandits into the filers' existing software. Custom programming and bulk upload options enable users to easily import large quantities of data for quick and efficient filing.

When addressing the recipient copies, TaxBandits offers a print mail solution and online access. Government entities can opt for their copies to be printed and mailed to their recipients and opt for the paperless Online Access Portal. Recipients can easily access and download their Forms 1099-G at any time through a secure portal. This portal can be customized to match the branding of its government entity.

When asked about the increasing demand for Form 1099-G filing solutions, Agie Sundaram, CEO, and Co-Founder of TaxBandits, stated, "We are indeed seeing a huge increase in demand for simple e-filing solutions for the 1099-G. Many of our competitors don't fully support this form. At this time, we are offering customizable solutions for these agencies that are superior to anything else that is available on the market".

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is an IRS authorized e-file provider centered around an accurate, simplified, and secure customer experience. TaxBandits allows for the streamlined print, mailing, and e-filing of over 70 IRS Tax Forms. Using TaxBandits, clients can easily file W-2 Forms, 1099 Forms, Payroll Forms 940 and 941 as well as ACA Forms. TaxBandits ensures IRS compliance by offering both federal and state filing options. With Advanced API Integrations and White Label options, TaxBandits offers a customizable solution for organizations of all sizes.

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of TaxBandits, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With existing Business Management Software such as TruckLogics and Unitwise and new additions like ACAwise and PayWow, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

