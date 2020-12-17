Anzeige
ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranges Large Equity Placement for Two Office Buildings in Texas

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, is proud to announce it has recently arranged a large equity placement on behalf of a high-net-worth family office for two institutional quality office buildings in Dallas and Houston, Texas.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately held real estate company based in New York.

The Chase Tower in Dallas, Texas, is 55 storeys tall with 1,300,000 square feet and the Parsons office building on Space Center Boulevard in Houston, Texas contains 150,000 square feet.

"I am very proud of my hard-working team in getting these deals closed in a quick and efficient matter," says Zev Pollak.

"Texas is a great state for business and both the Chase Tower in Dallas and the Parsons office building in Houston have a great mix of long-term tenancy."

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, ZP Realty Capital LLC has continued to provide good financing options for properties throughout 2020.

Recently, the company has also been able to arrange new mortgage placements for several residential and commercial properties in Brooklyn, New York.

Contact:

Zev Pollak
ZP Realty Capital LLC
1388 East 15th Street, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11230
T: 718.339.0500
F: 718.339.0575
info@zpcompany.com

SOURCE: Zev Pollak



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621451/ZP-Realty-Capital-LLC-AKA-Zev-Pollak-Co-LLC-Arranges-Large-Equity-Placement-for-Two-Office-Buildings-in-Texas

