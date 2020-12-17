The celiac diseases drugs market is poised to grow by USD 541.29 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Celiac Diseases Drugs Market by Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The report on the celiac diseases drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by higher consumption of gluten-containing food.
The celiac diseases drugs market analysis includes the type and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of celiac disease as one of the prime reasons that will drive the celiac diseases drugs market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The celiac diseases drugs market covers the following areas:
Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Sizing
Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Forecast
Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen Inc.
- AMYRA Biotech AG
- BioLineRx Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Calypso Biotech
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Immunogenics LLC
- Johnson Johnson
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Therapy type
- Market segments
- Comparison by therapy type
- First line of treatment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Second line of treatment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by therapy type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
