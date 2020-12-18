

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was roughly in line with expectations following the 0.4 percent decline in October.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also sank an annual 0.9 percent - again roughly matching forecasts following the 0.7 percent drop in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent and core CPI was down 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

