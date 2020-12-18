Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

adidas AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Hyundai Motor Co. will emerge as major sports sponsorship market participants during 2020-2024

The sports sponsorship market is expected to grow by USD 5.33 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports sponsorship market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006162/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Sponsorship Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sports sponsorship market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Sports Sponsorship Market Participants:

adidas AG

adidas AG operates its business through segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Hardware. The company sponsors FIFA World Cup and holds Official Partner, Supplier, and Licensee rights for the FIFA World Cup.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company is involved in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of vehicles, as well as the sale of related parts and accessories. The company offers sponsorship to various sporting events such as hockey, golf, and cricket.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyundai Motor Co. operates its business through segments such as Vehicle, Finance, and Others. The company has been a sponsor for the US PGA since 2011 and the official car sponsor of the NFL in the US since 2015.

Sports Sponsorship Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports sponsorship market is segmented as below:

Type Signage Digital Activation Club And Venue Activation Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The sports sponsorship market is driven by the increase in sports sponsorship spending. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of new sports leagues are expected to trigger the sports sponsorship market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

