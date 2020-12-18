Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5167 ISIN: KYG361891016 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORBES VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORBES VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.12.2020 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

PR Newswire

London, December 17

18 December 2020

FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")

Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce an update on its first Litigation Funding Securitisation.

The Company has resolved the structuring and legal issues which had delayed this initial securitisation and is now engaged with an investor to fund and close an issue of GBP 40 million two-year notes. Settlement of the transaction is expected to take place during January 2021.

The Company also announces that it is in advanced discussions with counterparties to undertake a second Litigation Funding Securitisation of GBP 60m of two-year notes in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company will make a further announcement on completion of the first Litigation Funding Securitisation.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

FORBES VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.