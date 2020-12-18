Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation
London, December 17
18 December 2020
FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation
Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce an update on its first Litigation Funding Securitisation.
The Company has resolved the structuring and legal issues which had delayed this initial securitisation and is now engaged with an investor to fund and close an issue of GBP 40 million two-year notes. Settlement of the transaction is expected to take place during January 2021.
The Company also announces that it is in advanced discussions with counterparties to undertake a second Litigation Funding Securitisation of GBP 60m of two-year notes in the first quarter of 2021.
The Company will make a further announcement on completion of the first Litigation Funding Securitisation.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
