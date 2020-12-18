

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for November. Economists forecast sales to fall 4.2 percent on month, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 139.99 against the yen, 1.1985 against the franc, 1.3549 against the greenback and 0.9044 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



