EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 DECEMBER 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF TIKKURILA OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT PPG Industries, Inc announced on 18 December 2020 a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the shares in Tikkurila Oyj. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Tikkurila Oyj to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d)). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d): "the Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260