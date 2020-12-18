DJ SWEF: November NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: November NAV 18-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 30 November 2020 ********************************* This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 30 November 2020, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.06p (31 October 2020: 102.64p). Loans advanced GBP439.0m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.1m Cash and cash equivalents GBP1.3m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(17.5m) Net assets GBP422.9m Capital amounts drawn as at 30 November 2020 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 November 2020 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP183.50 GBP183.50 Amounts drawn €m (1) € 283.70 GBP254.50 GBP438.0m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP35.30 GBP35.30 Committed but undrawn Loans €m € 17.10 GBP15.30 GBP50.6m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: ********** Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Luke Skovronek T: +44 1481 735217 E: Luke.Skovronek@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 89908 EQS News ID: 1156141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 18, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)