Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CSR6 ISIN: FI4000008719 Ticker-Symbol: 7TO 
Frankfurt
17.12.20
08:04 Uhr
14,760 Euro
+0,240
+1,65 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIKKURILA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIKKURILA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,52018,88008:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PPG INDUSTRIES
PPG INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PPG INDUSTRIES INC119,000,00 %
TIKKURILA OYJ14,760+1,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.