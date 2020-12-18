DJ Completion of sale of VelosBio

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Completion of sale of VelosBio 18-Dec-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Arix Bioscience plc Completion of sale of VelosBio LONDON, 18 December 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces the completion of the previously announced [1] sale of its portfolio company VelosBio Inc. ("VelosBio"), to Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth NJ., USA, for final all cash consideration of $2.75 billion. The trade sale of VelosBio generates gross proceeds of $187.0 million (GBP138.5 million)[1] to Arix, representing a 12.5x return on its original investment of $15.0 million (GBP11.8 million) and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 328%. The tax treatment of this transaction will be detailed within Arix's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, to be published in March 2021. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. For more information please visit: www.arixbioscience.com [2] =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] At GBP/USD FX rate of 1.3500 ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89913 EQS News ID: 1155675 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=21dcb2821cea73a8fef51993d4ee4747&application_id=1155675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=889c637ce21c3a47a35c39202ebd9825&application_id=1155675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)