The global glass lens market size is expected to grow by USD 3.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The rising elderly population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. Rising life expectancy and advances in healthcare have led to the growth in the elderly population worldwide. The elderly population is more prone to age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataract, and others. The expanding geriatric population has increased the demand for eye care services and accessories such as glass lenses, thereby driving the market growth. However, factors such as the limitation of glass lens and its production challenges might hamper growth.

Global Glass Lens Market: Product

Based on the product, the market registered maximum growth in the progressive glass lenses segment in 2019. The segment growth is driven by the increasing use of progressive glass lenses to correct vision impairment problems such as presbyopia. Also, the use of progressive glass lens as an alternative to bifocal and trifocal glass lens is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Glass Lens Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC dominated the market with a 34% share in 2019. The region will continue to offer significant opportunities for vendors over the forecast period. The market growth in APAC is driven by rising prevalence of vision problems among individuals, especially in China and India. Moreover, several global vendors are adopting expansion strategies and opening new manufacturing plants in the region to tap the growth potential. China and India are the key markets for glass lens in APAC.

Companies Covered

Carl Zeiss AG

Corning Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

EssilorLuxottica SA

Fielmann AG

HOYA Group

Leica Camera AG

Nikon Corp.

Rodenstock GmBH

Seiko Holdings Corp.

