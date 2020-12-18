

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesoros Trading Co. is recalling certain codes of frozen 'Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame' citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves products that comes in a 16 ounce plastic package and is stamped on the back bottom portion of the package with lots 22LA102 M/ 22LA102 N/ 22LA102 P.



The recalled 'Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame' were sold at Trader Joe's retail stores only in the Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Utah regions.



The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company said all affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed. The company and the FDA continue to investigate the source of the problem.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.



Consumers who have purchased 16 ounce packages of the recalled product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents citing the possible presence of Listeria, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. in November called back two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products, and Country Fresh in October recalled various cut and sliced fruits distributed mainly by Walmart.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de