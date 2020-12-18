Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Appointment of Alternate Director

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited ("the Company")

Headline: Appointment of Alternate Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Patrick Nyahwo as an alternate non-executive director who may act for Mr Peter Yates or Mr Clive Spears in their absence, with effect from 17 December 2020.

Patrick is a director of JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, a financial services business, regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. He has over 20 years' experience in the professional services industry, a career he started off with Ernst and Young before moving to the Channel Islands in 2007 from his native Zimbabwe. From 2007 to 2015, Patrick held varying roles with leading Fund Service providers in both Guernsey and Jersey after which he joined the JTC Group in October 2015. As a director of the JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, Patrick is responsible for the provision of fund administration services to a portfolio of listed and private investment funds.

Patrick also sits on boards of a number of regulated funds, general partners and managers with diverse asset classes including private equity, real estate and hedge funds.

Mr Nyahwo does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

18 December 2020

Contacts

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700700