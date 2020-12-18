The new safety headgear market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005217/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Headgear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the safety headgear market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing number of road accidents," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. Vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the safety headgear market size to grow by USD 1.13 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Safety Headgear Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The safety headgear market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -5.51%.

Based on application, the market saw maximum growth in the motorcycle helmets segment. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing awareness among people about the implications of road accidents.

The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

50% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The regulatory mandates for using motorcycle helmets will significantly influence the safety headgear market's growth in the APAC region..

China and Japan are the key markets for safety headgear in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the safety headgear market size.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Traffic Safety Products Market- The traffic safety products market is segmented by product (traffic vests and rainwear, tube delineators, traffic cones, traffic barricades, and others), end-user (municipal and industrial and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial safety gates market- The industrial safety gates market is segmented by geographic landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and product (Swing gates, Vertical lift gates, and Others). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The safety headgear market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The safety headgear market is segmented by application (Motorcycle helmets, Sports and recreational, and Others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and product (Bulletproof Safety Headgear and Conventional Safety Headgear).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., BAE Systems Plc, Bullard, Concord Helmet Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Uvex Winter Holding GmbH Co. KG, and VOSS-HELME GmbH Co. KG

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005217/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/