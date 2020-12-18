Sievi Capital Oyj: Change in Sievi Capital Plc's reporting policy

Sievi Capital Plc

Press release, 18 December 2020 at 13:00 EET

Change in Sievi Capital Plc's reporting policy

As of January 1st, 2021 Sievi Capital Plc will publish all its stock exchange and press releases in Finnish and in English. The company has previously reported only in Finnish language. Finnish will remain as Sievi Capital's official reporting language but in the future the material will also be published in English.

In recent years Sievi Capital has developed and diversified its investor communications, and as a natural part of this development it will publish its materials also in English.

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital is a partner for target companies' management and co-owners that actively supports growth, profitability and value creation.



