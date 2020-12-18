Anzeige
Freitag, 18.12.2020
InnoCan Pharma: Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
WKN: 938508 ISIN: FI0009008924 Ticker-Symbol: WE3 
Frankfurt
18.12.20
08:04 Uhr
1,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2020 | 12:05
Sievi Capital Oyj: Change in Sievi Capital Plc's reporting policy

Sievi Capital Plc
Press release, 18 December 2020 at 13:00 EET

Change in Sievi Capital Plc's reporting policy

As of January 1st, 2021 Sievi Capital Plc will publish all its stock exchange and press releases in Finnish and in English. The company has previously reported only in Finnish language. Finnish will remain as Sievi Capital's official reporting language but in the future the material will also be published in English.

In recent years Sievi Capital has developed and diversified its investor communications, and as a natural part of this development it will publish its materials also in English.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Päivi Marttila
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital is a partner for target companies' management and co-owners that actively supports growth, profitability and value creation.



© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
