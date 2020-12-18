Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 18
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 17 December 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 17 December 2020 805.19 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 798.87 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
18 December 2020
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de