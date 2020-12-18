BH Global Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI:549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Sale from Treasury

18 December 2020

The Company announces that on 17 December 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

150,000 Sterling Shares for 1961 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,624,216 US Dollar Shares

- 267,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 20,052,421 Sterling Shares

- 1,517,180 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 1

Sterling Share 1.97950

From 17 December 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,317,983.