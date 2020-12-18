Avalon 2, the first expansion of the IRIDEOS Italian Avalon Campus, is born

IRIDEOS, the Italian ICT hub dedicated to Companies and owner of the Avalon Campus, the largest Italian private Internet hub in Italy, opened a new Data Center in Milan, Avalon 2, the first expansion of the Avalon Campus

MILAN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon 2 is the first expansion of the IRIDEOS Avalon Campus, the gateway to the Italian Internet network, where over 155 Italian and international carriers, OTTs, CDN platforms and Cloud operators host their appliances and realize millions of cross connections to reach the Italian market with their services.

Inside Avalon 2 companies and operators can easily interconnects, as if they were in a unique extended virtual room, with the networks of all the operators already hosted in the Avalon Campus, getting at the heart of the Italian Internet backbone.

Located in Settimo Milanese, less than three kilometres from the Avalon Campus in Milan Caldera, Avalon 2 is connected to Avalon Campus with a huge amount of fiber optics and offers all the services already available in Avalon Campus, with the same performances and at the same conditions, thanks to the modern "distributed meet-me room:" from colocation spaces to private cages, from cross connections to Internet access.

"Avalon Campus is so strategic for the Italian Internet services that we needed to realize a first expansion, a new Data Center, to satisfy the increasing demand for hyperconnected colocation spaces coming from companies and operators," says Danilo Vivarelli, Chief Executive Officer of IRIDEOS. "Demand further increased with the sudden acceleration of the digital transition triggered by the current pandemic."

Avalon 2 is a modern, secure and efficient Data Center, equipped with the more advanced technologies for power energy, cooling and security systems. Avalon 2 spaces are already available and ready to host new customers willing to enter the Italian market.

