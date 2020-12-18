U.S. Marijuana Stocks SurgeThe recent surge by U.S. pot stocks should surprise exactly no one. Which is to say that if you were a living, breathing human paying even remote attention to the industry, you knew it was inevitable that U.S. marijuana stocks would soar.U.S. marijuana legalization, after all, is on the horizon and grows closer with each passing day.And as we build toward that eventuality, two U.S. pot stocks in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...