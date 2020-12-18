

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens (WBA) said Friday it has started administering Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities.



Walgreens said its pharmacists are providing the vaccinations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Ohio and Connecticut as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.



Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states the week of December 21, including many in rural and urban medically-underserved areas.



The company will continue to expand vaccinations to nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider, as states finalize their distribution plans and receive vaccine allocations.



Walgreens said it is supporting Operation Warp Speed, together with the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and state and local governments, to administer vaccines as quickly as possible to Americans. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general population at this time.



The company added it will continue to follow federal and state guidance for future allocation and prioritization of vaccinations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de