Green Lane near the Sunshine Coast in Rizhao declared a national boutique tourist project

RIZHAO, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Publicity Department of Rizhao Municipality announced that at the recent 2020 China Sports Culture Expo & China Sports Tourism Expo, Rizhao once again made the list of winners in the China Sports Tourism Boutique Destination Awards, and the Coastal Cycling and Hiking Route along the Sunshine Coast Green Lane was named a China Sports Tourism Boutique Route.

A key urban construction project in Rizhao City in 2020, the Sunshine Coast Green Lane starts from Lighthouse Square in the south and extends to the south bank of the Liangcheng River in the north - a length of about 28 kilometers. It opened to the public on July 1. The construction of the Green Lane afforded priority to the natural environment and ecology. Specifically, exposed sites and damaged coastal sites have been restored, and 27,000 trees and 280,000 shrubs have been planted as part of a Greener Land project, expanding the green area an additional 490,000 square meters.

The walls along all coastal areas have now been removed, as have the unsightly obsolete facilities and illegal constructions, so the Green Lane runs continuously and gives clear views of the landscape. The Wanpingkou Scenic area and Rizhao Coastal National Forest Park are open, and entry is free of charge. Through 19 connecting channels, the Green Lane connects urban roads, tourist attractions and scenic spots, squares and green spaces, tourist towns and other existing features. In addition, viewing platforms have been constructed and recreation squares put in place for tourists, as well as six floating bridges and one 1,776 meter-long culvert. All this is to create a landscape offering rich and varied experiences - such as walking in the air and walking in a picture. The Green Lane has a unified identification system and its service facilities have been set up in a scientific manner. A three-level system of service has been implemented, consisting of integrated service stations, general service stations and service points. This will ensure the delivery of quality service.

The Green Lane near the Sunshine Coast is a new calling card of Rizhao. It perfectly combines leisure and fitness with ecological experiences, and provides a fresh starting point for Rizhao to strengthen the protection of its coastal zone, build a magnificent city and promote high-quality economic and social development.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380722

Caption: The Green Lane near the Sunshine Coast, Rizhao city

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380725

Caption: Citizens are cycling and walking along the Sunshine Coast Green Lane.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380728

Caption: A cycling race is taking place on the Green Lane.