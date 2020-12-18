The "CBD Top Brand Pricing Report: Traditional Formats Dominate in the Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dutch CBD market is one of the more mature in the world, the Netherlands having had an established relationship with cannabis before the CBD trend. That said, products appear to focus on traditional formats, with the major activity being seen in non-specialist product categories.

The following report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, focusing on new product and pricing analysis, the addition and discontinuation of products, and change in brand engagement with product categories.

Key Topics Covered:

Brands and categories

Table: Most prevalent brands

Chart: Number of product categories carried

Chart: Product offering: number of brands

Chart: Product offering over time: number of brands

Chart: Product offering: number of SKUs

Chart: Product offering over time: number of SKUs

Chart: Number of SKUs added and removed

Product analysis

Chart: New product analysis

Chart: New product pricing analysis

Chart: Discontinued product analysis

Pricing analysis

Charts: Price reductions

Chart: Pricing analysis: RRPs

Chart: Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD

Chart: Pricing analysis: most common formats

Chart: Price per mg by product category over time

Chart: Price per mg variation

Additional cannabinoid analysis

Charts: Additional cannabinoids analysis

Companies Mentioned

Canna Health

Cannabas

Cannabigold

Cannapower

Cezond Well

Cibdol

Endoca

Enecta

Harmony

Hemptouch

Nova Vitae

PuroCuro

