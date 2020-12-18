Den 14 oktober 2020 gavs aktierna i SSM Holding AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 8 december 2020 offentliggjorde Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) ett pressmeddelande med information om att Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) uppnått kontroll över 97,5 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och därför avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt verka för en avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Igår, den 17 december 2020, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ansökt om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i SSM Holding AB (SSM, ISIN-kod SE0009663511, orderboks-ID 135659). On October 14, 2020, the shares in SSM Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) to the shareholders in the Company. On December 8, 2020, Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) published a press release with information that Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) had achieved control of 97,5 percent of the shares in the Company and, therefore, intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Yesterday, December 17, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in SSM Holding AB (SSM, ISIN code SE0009663511, order book ID 135659). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.