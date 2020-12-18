Deven Patel Announces the Official Launch of His YouTube Channel

With a keen interest in fitness, and a desire to proliferate the benefits of health-conscious living, Deven Patel has created a tailored YouTube Channel that promises to deliver exciting, well researched and distinct content.

As a health care practitioner, Patel understands the importance of incorporating physical activity into one's daily schedule. He also recognizes the correlation between healthy eating and its impact on our physical and mental well-being. As a result, Patel adheres to a strictly vegan diet, emphasizing its positive effects on both the human body and the planet.

Taking care of one's mind and body is always important but doing so in the midst of a pandemic can be challenging. Patel hopes that his videos will provide sound tips and techniques to help get the YouTube audience to exhibit more mindful practices in wellness, especially during the harsh realities and levels of stress associated with the pandemic.

With his channel, Deven Patel sets out to become a resource for health and wellness advice that will make it fun and easy to live a healthier, happier life.

When it comes to health and wellness, there are many great YouTube channels. Deven Patel is excited to join the online health landscape and educate his constituents on how to get fit and stay fit.

To enjoy Patel's videos, just click the following link.

About Deven Patel

Deven Patel, a Michigan-based healthcare professional takes his commitment to wellness outside of his professional sphere - truly practicing what he preaches. Patel has been involved in athletics since he was very young, and therefore understands the social and physical importance of staying active. Currently, he plays ball hockey and is the captain of his intramural team, while also serving as the commissioner of the Michigan Ball Hockey Association. With two young children, Patel is passionate about passing on his love of sport throughout his family and within his community at large.

Contact Information:

Deven Patel

https://deven-patel.com/

Email: contact@deven-patel.com

