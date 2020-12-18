BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting
PR Newswire
London, December 18
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Result of General Meeting
Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll:
(Res. 1) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares
(Res. 2) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury
In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|For & Discretionary
%
Against
%
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1:
|34,715,794
|99.62
|133,263
|0.38
|31,755
|Resolution 2:
|30,363,989
|87.09
|4,501,191
|12.91
|15,631
18 December 2020