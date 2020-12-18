BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll:



(Res. 1) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares

(Res. 2) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury



In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

For & Discretionary

%

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1: 34,715,794 99.62 133,263 0.38 31,755 Resolution 2: 30,363,989 87.09 4,501,191 12.91 15,631

18 December 2020