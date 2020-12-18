Anzeige
18.12.2020 | 15:34
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, December 18

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll:

(Res. 1) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares
(Res. 2) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

For & Discretionary
%
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1: 34,715,79499.62133,2630.3831,755
Resolution 2:30,363,98987.094,501,19112.9115,631

18 December 2020

