Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5174 ISIN: IS0000020469 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
11.12.20
09:42 Uhr
117,24 Euro
-2,76
-2,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,10117,3811.12.
117,02117,3811.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KVIKA BANKI HF117,24-2,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.