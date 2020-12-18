PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Announcing New Line of Business

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management Software, online Health Information Digital Systems and Medical Practice Information Management, is pleased to announce that the company has added new line of Business to manufacture Health Food, Nutritional Supplements and other healthcare related products.

PPJE has done detailed market research and analysis over the last several years. A few highly effective herbal formulas have been created and PPJE is now just been approved for initial project funding and anticipate being funded within the month of January 2021. "Our CEO Ms. Basu noted "We will relentlessly pursue manufacturing contracts from the Federal Government" once we are able to open the door post COVID.

PPJE under Ms. Basu's management retain some of the highest ratings in the healthcare industry and remain at the cutting edge of healthcare reimbursement management especially for interventional pain management, anesthesia, surgery centers, LDL Apheresis, EMS fire and Emergency ambulance service and other complex specialties of medicine for the past 31 years.

"We can bring balance and success to any specialty of medicine, and help the practice become successful within a very short time, many billing services promise, but we deliver." Ms. Basu noted.

