JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares 10% Stock Dividend

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting held on December 17, 2020, the Board voted to pay a 10% stock dividend per share on January 4, 2021 to the shareholders of record on December 28, 2020. As an example, this means that for every 10 shares of Company stock you own as of December 28, 2020, you will receive one (1) additional share of stock.

The Board also decided to consider the declaration of future cash dividends in the months of January, April, July, and October. The payment of any dividend will occur in the month following declaration. The amount and payment of future dividends on the Company's common stock is determined quarterly, based on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors. The Board is moving the decision-making process to align with the quarterly financial report to shareholders.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed on its website at www.jdbank.com/investor relations.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

For more information contact:

JD Bancshares, Inc.

Bruce Elder (CEO) (337-246-5399)

Paul Brummett (EVP) (337-824-1422)

Website: www.jdbank.com

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.

