Nasdaq Stockholm has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend the equity derivatives membership of Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited. The membership will be suspended as of December 21st, 2020. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has traded with member ID CSB in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited Genium INET ID: CSB Last day of trading: 2020-12-18 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833772