VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - VanEck complete their change of management company

Legal Notice - Change of Management Company

The Directors of VanEck VectorsTM UCITS ETFs plc (the "Company") wish to announce that the Company released VanEck Investment Ltd from all duties and obligations as management company of the Company including all sub-funds and appointed VanEck Asset Management B.V. as new management company as of 22 December 2020.

VanEck Asset Management B.V., an affiliate of VanEck Investment Ltd, has its registered address at Barbara Strozzilaan 310, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands under the number 34314095.

It is a private company with limited liability established under Dutch law, which is regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). VanEck Asset Management B.V. is a UCITS management company in the sense of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act and is licensed since 12 October 2009. Per 5 November 2020 VanEck Asset Management B.V. was also granted the EU Cross Border Management Company passport by the AFM in order to be able to manage UCITS funds domiciled in Ireland.

Please reach out to us via hglynn@vaneck.com if you have any questions regarding the new organizational set-up of VanEck in Europe as described above.

With kind regards,

VanEck VectorsTM UCITS ETFs plc