The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 17 December 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 17 December 2020 101.49p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 99.56p per ordinary share







18 December 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45