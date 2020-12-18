AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Accelerant Insurance Limited (Malta). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accelerant Holdings (Accelerant) (Cayman Islands), the non-operating holding company of the Accelerant group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect the strategic importance of Accelerant Insurance Limited to the Accelerant group, along with Accelerant's consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as the group's adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Accelerant, which has been in operation since January 2019, provides insurance capacity to managing general agents (MGA). The group also offers underwriting, claims handling and analytical support to MGAs. The group, which is backed by a EUR 200 million capital commitment from Altamont Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has established carriers in Europe and the United States, as vehicles to retain insurance risk. In addition to providing capacity and management services, the group has, and expects to establish further, shareholdings in a number of its MGA partners.

Accelerant Insurance Limited is the group's Malta-based insurance carrier, servicing MGAs in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Norway. U.K. business is written by a third-country branch of the Malta entity.

AM Best expects Accelerant to maintain the strongest level of consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), over the five-year period from 2020 to 2024, taking into account AM Best's additional capital requirements for new company formations. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the high level of reliance on reinsurers, which is a result of the group's strategy to retain approximately 10% to 20% of business written.

The adequate operating performance assessment considers the group's five-year business plan, taking into account heightened execution risk during its start-up phase. Accelerant's forecast performance is reliant on its ability to source MGA partners in order to gain scale, and the underlying performance of its MGA portfolio. The group has a senior management team in place that has extensive experience in working with MGAs and in the reinsurance industry. In AM Best's view, this increases the likelihood of market acceptance and successful execution of the group's business plan.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005544/en/

Contacts:

Barnaby Unwin Hoskins

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0327

barnaby.unwinhoskins@ambest.com

Tim Prince

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

timothy.prince@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Communications

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com