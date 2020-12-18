Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has been a member of the Gaïa SRI Index since 2013 and saw its ESG environmental, social and governance performance levels recognized once again today by the sustainability rating agency Gaïa Rating. This year, Mercialys was ranked first in the category for companies with revenues of Euro 150 to 500 million. This success highlights its sustainable leadership in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR), which aims to translate into value creation for not only its shareholders, but also its stakeholders, employees, tenants and local communities in particular.

For its 2020 assessment campaign, the sustainability rating agency Gaïa Rating reviewed the ESG performance of 230 SMEs and mid-market companies listed on the Paris stock exchange, based on demanding and quantified criteria. On this occasion, it updated the list of the top 70 French stocks for sustainable development, which it groups together within the Gaïa SRI index.

Part of this index since 2013, Mercialys took a further step forward this year by winning first place in its category out of 69 companies (companies with revenues of Euro 150 to 500 million). For reference, Mercialys was ranked fourth in 2018 and second in 2019, reflecting the Company's long-term efforts, in line with its ambition in terms of ESG performance and transparent reporting.

Mercialys also climbed 9 places up the overall ranking, coming in 3rd out of the 230 companies analyzed this year, all revenue categories combined (i.e. up to Euro 5 billion).

This latest recognition follows the many industry and market awards already achieved in 2020 by Mercialys, with the Company committed to maintaining the same level of ambition and performance while renewing its CSR strategy, with its commitments and targets for the next decade to be announced during the first half of 2021.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

