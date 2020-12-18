Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Nexe Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) - The innovative materials company is now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NEXE.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/nexe-innovations-on-the-tsx-venture-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Nexe Innovations is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Dec 18th to Dec 24th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Nexe Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE)

nexeinnovations.com

