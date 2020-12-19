The ophthalmology devices market is poised to grow by USD 13.03 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmology Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the ophthalmology devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases.
The ophthalmology devices market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the technological advances in ophthalmology devices as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmology devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ophthalmology devices market covers the following areas:
Ophthalmology Devices Market Sizing
Ophthalmology Devices Market Forecast
Ophthalmology Devices Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Vision care Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ophthalmology surgical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ophthalmology diagnostic devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- ASCs and physicians' offices
- Optical retailers
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcon Inc.
- Allergan Plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Danaher Corp.
- EssilorLuxottica Group
- HOYA Corp.
- Johnson Johnson
- NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
