American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Are Self-Directed IRAs Only for Active, Assertive Investors?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2020 / Are Self-Directed IRAs only for the most active and assertive investors? That is the question posed at a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina. At the American IRA blog, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm tackled this question and asked whether there are also styles of investing that are suited for the Self-Directed IRA that could be otherwise described as "passive."

For many passive investors, the post notes, the ideal way to invest is simply to store money away every month, often using a straightforward, traditional retirement arrangement-such as a 401(k) through one's job. But the post also noted that the Self-Directed IRA is a flexible tool, and it is not limited to nontraditional assets. Nor is it limited to an active style of investing. For example, an investor can use a brokerage account within a Self-Directed IRA to construct a largely passive investment portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

The post also noted that one nontraditional retirement asset that investors like to hold in Self-Directed IRAs, real estate, can be much more passive than many might imagine. Because investors with a Self-Directed IRA are expected to keep their retirement assets separate from their personal assets, it can lead to largely passive investments, working through a property manager to collect rents rather than taking care of real estate directly. This allows investors to keep their hands off the investment while it collects rent.

"There's a myth out there that a Self-Directed IRA is only for people who are really aggressive about picking their retirement investments," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "The truth is, having this kind of freedom in a retirement portfolio simply means that investors are free to choose their own style. That style can be as aggressive or as passive as investors would like-or it can include a mix of both styles for a truly diversified portfolio. Our job at American IRA isn't to recommend a strategy, but to facilitate the investments."

For more information on how the Self-Directed IRA works, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.

